UPDATE 1-China March copper, aluminium output near record

By Polly Yam

HONG KONG, April 13 (Reuters) - China’s production of refined copper and primary aluminium in March rose to the second-highest recorded level as producers expected stronger demand in March to May and new capacity increased operation rates.

China is the world’s top producer and consumer of most base metals.

“Expectations of stronger demand in the peak consumption period has led to higher copper and aluminium production,” said Fu Bin, analyst at Jinrui Futures, a subsidiary of top copper producer Jiangxi Copper Co Ltd .

Production of refined copper in March was up 16.7 percent from a month earlier to 510,000 tonnes, and rose 8.5 percent from a year earlier to the highest level since a record 518,000 tonnes in August 2011, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics on Friday.

In the first quarter, refined copper production rose 9.8 percent from a year earlier to 1.385 million tonnes, it said.

Fu said copper capacity built in the second half of last year increased operation rates this year and supply of raw materials concentrate and scrap had been sufficient, supporting higher production.

Zijin Mining Group Co Ltd began trial operations at its new 200,000-tonne-per-year smelter in Fujian in late 2011. The smelter is expected to produce about 120,000 tonnes of copper this year after operations were suspended in January because of an accident.

Primary aluminium production rose 2 percent from a month earlier to 1.568 million tonnes in March, the highest level since a record 1.59 million tonnes in June 2011. March output increased 9.4 percent from a year ago.

In the first quarter, primary aluminium production rose 12.1 percent from a year earlier to 4.592 million tonnes. (Reporting by Polly Yam; Editing by Chris Lewis)