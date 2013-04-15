FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-China March power output up 2.1 pct y/y -stats bureau
#Asia
April 15, 2013 / 2:51 AM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-China March power output up 2.1 pct y/y -stats bureau

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details, background)

BEIJING, April 15 (Reuters) - China’s power generation rose 2.1 percent from a year earlier in March, the National Statistical Bureau showed on Monday, marking the weakest positive growth in six months on sluggish industrial activities.

Electricity output totalled 419.4 billion kilowatt hours (kWh) in March. Except for the 13.7 percent decline in February that was largely due to distortions caused by the week-long Lunar New Year holiday, the annual growth rate for power output in March was the slowest since September 2012, when production rose a meagre 1.5 percent.

The tepid growth numbers come as broader data showed China’s economic recovery unexpectedly stumbled in the first three months of 2013 as the annual rate of growth eased back to 7.7 percent from the 7.9 percent pace set in the final quarter of last year.

Other data released alongside GDP showed industrial output grew 8.9 percent in March from a year ago, versus expectations of 10.0 percent showed in the Reuters poll.

Lethargic power demand by industrial users, which account for nearly 90 percent of China’s total power consumption, has already hit domestic coal prices and caused inventories at ports and power plants to build.

China’s power consumption rose 1.9 percent in March from a year ago, bringing total consumption growth in the first quarter to 4.3 percent, data from the National Energy Administration showed.

The State Electricity Regulatory Commission estimated in January that China’s power consumption is expected to grow more than 9 percent this year, faster than the 5.5-percent growth rate in 2012 as the economy recovers.

Reporting by Fayen Wong; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Tom Hogue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
