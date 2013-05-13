FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-UPDATE 1-China April power output growth accelerates
#Asia
May 13, 2013 / 6:26 AM / in 4 years

REFILE-UPDATE 1-China April power output growth accelerates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Removes punctuation mark from headline, corrects spelling of ‘led’ in second paragraph)

SHANGHAI, May 13 (Reuters) - China’s power generation rose 6.2 percent from a year ago in April, picking up pace from March, which posted the weakest increase in six months.

Lethargic power demand by China’s industrial users, which account for nearly 90 percent of total power consumption, has hit domestic coal prices and led to growing inventories of the fuel at ports and power plants.

Electricity output totalled 399.4 billion kilowatt hours (kWh) in April, the National Statistical Bureau said on Monday, well up on growth of 2.1 percent in March.

The rise in power generation growth came as industrial output accelerated to rise 9.3 percent in April, up from a seven-month low in March, although the result was still below expectations.

Power generation in April was likely boosted by higher hydroelectricity production, which has been increasing since February, analysts said.

Other data showed China’s output of steel products rose 2.1 percent from a year ago to reach 87.61 million tonnes.

China’s power consumption is expected to grow between 6.5 percent and 8.5 percent this year alongside a recovery in the domestic economy, the Chinese Electricity Council, whose members are state-owned electricity producers, said late last month.

Power consumption rose rose 4.3 percent in the first-quarter, slowing from about 7 percent a year ago. (Reporting by Fayen Wong; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
