China Dec steel output rises from Nov, full-year at record
January 20, 2015

China Dec steel output rises from Nov, full-year at record

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Jan 20 (Reuters) - China’s December crude steel output rose 7.6 percent to 68.09 million tonnes from the previous month, government data showed on Tuesday, as steel mills resumed production after enforced cuts in northern regions.

Steel output in the world’s largest producer also climbed 1.5 percent from a year ago, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed.

NBS said in a statement that crude steel production reached a record 822.7 million tonnes over the year, up 0.9 percent compared to 2013 figures, which have been revised upwards. (Reporting by Ruby Lian and David Stanway)

