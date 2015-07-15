FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China June crude steel output falls 0.8 pct on yr-stats bureau
July 15, 2015 / 2:12 AM / 2 years ago

China June crude steel output falls 0.8 pct on yr-stats bureau

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, July 15 (Reuters) - China’s crude steel output fell 0.8 percent from a year earlier to 68.95 million tonnes in June, government data showed on Wednesday, underscoring demand softened by sputtering economic growth and a property slowdown in the world’s top producer.

Total steel output declined 1.3 percent to 409.97 million tonnes for the first half of 2015 compared with the same period a year ago, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics. (Reporting by Ruby Lian and David Stanway; Editing by Michael Perry)

