China Feb crude steel output up 3.3 pct to 55.88 mln T
March 9, 2012 / 6:56 AM / 6 years ago

China Feb crude steel output up 3.3 pct to 55.88 mln T

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, March 9 (Reuters) - China’s crude steel output in February rose 3.3 percent from a year earlier to 55.88 million tonnes, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Friday.

In the first two months of this year, the country produced 112.62 million tonnes of steel, up 2.2 percent from a year ago, it said.

This means crude steel output in January alone was 56.73 million tonnes. The bureau did not provide January output data last month because the Lunar New Year break interrupted its data release schedule. (Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Ken Wills)

