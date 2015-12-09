FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China Overseas Finance plans $1.2 bln of exchangeable bonds -IFR
Sections
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy & Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
World
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
December 9, 2015 / 10:33 AM / 2 years ago

China Overseas Finance plans $1.2 bln of exchangeable bonds -IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Dec 9 (Reuters) - China Overseas Finance Investment plans to sell $1.2 billion of bonds exchangeable into shares of state-owned real estate developer China Overseas Land & Investment (COLI), IFR reported on Wednesday, citing a term sheet of the transaction.

The 2023 zero-coupon bonds were offered at an exchange premium of 50 percent to 60 percent over the reference price of HK$27.05 for COLI shares and will pay a yield to maturity of 2.75 percent, the terms showed.

The deal may grow by $300 million if underwriters exercise an upsize option to meet additional demand, IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, reported.

Funds from the offering will be used to repurchase 2021 exchangeable bonds and for general corporate purposes, according to the term sheet. (Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.