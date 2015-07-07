FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China Overseas Land braves market with euro bonds
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 7, 2015 / 2:19 AM / 2 years ago

China Overseas Land braves market with euro bonds

Frances Yoon

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, July 7 (IFR) - Despite volatile market conditions, China Overseas Land & Investment (Baa1/BBB+/BBB+) is marketing a senior unsecured four-year euro benchmark to yield around 170bp over mid-swaps.

The company has mandated Agricultural Bank of China, BNP Paribas, DBS Bank, HSBC and ICBC as joint global coordinators.

Those banks are also joint bookrunners with Agricultural Bank of China, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan and UBS.

The Reg S bonds are expected to be rated Baa1 by Moody’s and BBB+ by Fitch.

Reporting By Frances Yoon; Editing by Vincent Baby and Daniel Stanton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.