UPDATE 1-China Overseas Land says weak yuan impact on foreign debt "manageable"

By Clare Jim

HONG KONG, Aug 19 (Reuters) - State-owned China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd (COLI) said on Wednesday it could manage the impact of a weaker yuan on its foreign currency denominated debt, in a bid to ally concerns about the loans which dominate its books.

Bank loans and guaranteed notes of China’s fifth-largest property developer by sales totalled HK$103.65 billion ($13.37 billion) at June 30, the company said, with 78.3 percent of that amount denominated in U.S. and Hong Kong dollar.

This exposure to foreign debt is much higher than the around 40 percent average for the overall property sector as of the end of 2014, analysts said.

“Yuan volatility has an impact (on us) but the risk is manageable,” COLI Chairman Hao Jian Min told reporters after it reported first-half earnings. “This is because much of our cash is in Hong Kong and U.S. dollar and we have quite a few investments in Hong Kong and Macau.”

He declined to give further details, but the company statement said 30.6 percent of its HK$78.1 billion bank balances and cash was denominated in Hong Kong and U.S. dollars.

China’s central bank devalued the yuan in a surprise move last week, driving the currency to a 4-year low and raising concerns over a spike in financing costs for developers with high overseas debt ratios.

Rating agency Moody’s said on Tuesday the devaluation was credit negative for Chinese property developers, but it estimated the majority of its rated developers could withstand an up to a 10 percent depreciation in yuan.

COLI said it had yet to take on any hedging against further fluctuations, but would consider doing so when appropriate.

The company reported a 20 percent rise in core profit to HK$13.6 billion in the January-June period, and raised its 2015 sales target by 7 percent to HK$180 billion, after an asset injection from its parent company in May. ($1 = 7.7540 Hong Kong dollars) ($1 = 6.3980 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Miral Fahmy)