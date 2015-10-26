China Overseas Land Q3 operating profit rises 16.7 percent

HONG KONG, Oct 26 (Reuters) - State-owned China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd reported on Monday a 16.7 percent rise in operating profit for the first three quarters from a year earlier, and said it expects the property market will continue to improve.

Operating profit reached HK$27.2 billion ($3.51 billion), while unaudited turnover increased 17.8 percent and contracted sales rose 16.1 percent.

“Improvement in both the transaction volume and home prices was generally seen though the land market was relatively quiet,” the developer said in a statement.

“It is expected that the property market in China will improve,” it said, adding that downside risks in the economic development of China remained high.

China has implemented a series of policies since the third quarter of 2014 to bolster the housing market, including cutting interest rates on Friday for the sixth time in less than a year.

Official data last week showed home prices in China rose for a fifth consecutive month in September, indicating a mild recovery in the housing market.