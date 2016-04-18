FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China Overseas Land Q1 operating profit rises 3.8 pct
#Chinese Labor Unrest
April 18, 2016 / 9:35 AM / a year ago

China Overseas Land Q1 operating profit rises 3.8 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, April 18 (Reuters) - State-owned China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd reported on Monday a 3.8 percent rise in operating profit for the first three months from a year earlier amid a sales jump on housing stimulus policies.

Operating profit for the quarter hit HK$7.11 billion ($916.76 million), while unaudited revenue increased 5 percent and contracted sales rose 20.3 percent.

“It is expected that monetary policy will continue to ease in 2016. The China property market will hence be benefited,” the developer said in a statement. ($1 = 7.7556 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

