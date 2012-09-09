FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China Pacific Insurance plans HK$10.4 bln H-share placement
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
September 10, 2012 / 12:00 AM / 5 years ago

China Pacific Insurance plans HK$10.4 bln H-share placement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Sept 10 (Reuters) - China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co Ltd , one of the country’s top insurers, aims to raise HK$10.4 billion ($1.3 billion) through a Hong Kong H-share private placement to consolidate its capital base, it said in a statement on Monday.

The shares would be sold to the Government of Singapore Investment Corporation Private Limited, Norges Bank, or the Central Bank of Norway, and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, China Pacific said in the statement.

China Pacific said it planned to issue 462 million H shares and price the shares at HK$22.5 each, compared with Friday’s close of HK$23.0 for H shares listed in Hong Kong.

The statement was published on the Shanghai Stock Exchange’s website, www.sse.com.cn. (Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney; Editing by John Mair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.