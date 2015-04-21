FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-China's ICBC to provide $4.3 bln in financing for Pakistan power projects
Sections
Featured
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
World
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
Bitcoin exchange BTCChina to stop trading
Future of Money
Bitcoin exchange BTCChina to stop trading
China takes aim at high-end solar market
Energy & Environment
China takes aim at high-end solar market
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
April 21, 2015 / 2:26 AM / 2 years ago

REFILE-China's ICBC to provide $4.3 bln in financing for Pakistan power projects

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Add Pakistani Prime Minister’s title)

BEIJING, April 21 (Reuters) - Industrial and Commerical Bank of China (ICBC) , the world’s biggest lender by assets, said on Tuesday it has agreed to provide $4.3 billion in financing for energy and electricity projects in Pakistan.

The four power projects, all located in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, are major infrastructure projects for China’s “One Belt, One Road” initiative, the bank said in a statement sent by email.

ICBC Chairman Jiang Jianqing signed the agreement on Monday in Islamabad. Chinese President Xi Jinping and Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif oversaw the signing ceremony. (Reporting By Beijing Newsroom, Editing by Matthew Miller & Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.