China palm oil importer Shandong Changhua says banks resume lending to it
August 28, 2014 / 5:10 AM / 3 years ago

China palm oil importer Shandong Changhua says banks resume lending to it

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Some banks have resumed lending to China’s second-largest palm oil importer, Shandong Changhua Food Group, after having temporarily stopped issuing new loans, the firm said on Thursday.

The resumption of credit facilities means Shandong Changhua’s commodity trading operations is returning to normal, the company said a statement, adding that it plans to import 250,000 tonnes of soybeans and 20,000 tonnes of edible oil next week after similar volume of purchases this week. (Reporting by Fayen Wong; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

