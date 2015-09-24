FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China to issue new rules on panda bonds, ease restrictions on issuers, proceeds - sources
September 24, 2015 / 4:40 AM / 2 years ago

China to issue new rules on panda bonds, ease restrictions on issuers, proceeds - sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Sept 24 (Reuters) - China’s central bank is drafting new rules for yuan-denominated bonds sold by foreigners on the mainland, known as ‘panda bonds’, and is planning to allow more companies to issue them and ease controls on how proceeds can be used, said two sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

The central bank will allow both international financial and non-financial institutions to sell the bonds in its domestic market, and proceeds can be used within and outside of China, said the sources, who were both consulted by the regulator and saw the draft rules.

Curently, only international development institutions such as the International Finance Corp (IFC) are allowed to sell Panda bonds and the proceeds must remain in China.

“The draft regulation is ready, but has not been finalised. It is prepared in parallel with the two issues that are in the market now and may see tweaks from their feedback,” said one of the sources.

HSBC and Bank of China Hong Kong were approved to issue 1 billion yuan ($156.86 million) and 10 billion yuan of Panda bonds, respectively, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) said in a statement on Tuesday. (Reporting by Michelle Chen; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Kim Coghill)

