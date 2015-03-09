FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China must restrict, record e-commerce firms breaking counterfeit rules -regulator
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 9, 2015 / 4:13 AM / 3 years ago

China must restrict, record e-commerce firms breaking counterfeit rules -regulator

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING, March 9 (Reuters) - China must establish a system to record and restrict e-commerce firms that break rules on counterfeit goods, said the chief of the country’s commercial regulator on Monday, responding to a question on the sale of fakes on Alibaba Group Holding Ltd’s websites.

The cost of breaking existing rules about selling counterfeit goods online is too low, said Zhang Mao, head of the State Administration for Industry and Commerce (SAIC), at a news conference during China’s annual parliamentary session in Beijing.

If punishments are made more severe then the market will improve and fake goods will disappear, Zhang said, adding that e-commerce is growing faster than regulations and laws can keep up, and firms and the government should cooperate more.

Alibaba and the SAIC were engaged in an unusually public dispute in late January over the sale of fake goods through Alibaba, though the regulator’s “white paper” which sparked the standoff was quickly retracted. (Reporting by Gerry Shih; Writing by Paul Carsten)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.