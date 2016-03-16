FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China studying bad debt equity swap plan, banking regulator says
March 16, 2016

China studying bad debt equity swap plan, banking regulator says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, March 16 (Reuters) - China is still studying plans for potential regulations that would allow commercial lenders to swap non-performing loans of companies for stakes in those firms, the head of the country’s banking regulator said on Wednesday.

Shang Fulin, chairman of the China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC), was speaking to reporters ahead of the closing session of the annual meeting of parliament in Beijing.

Reuters last week reported that the central bank was preparing the regulations, citing two people with direct knowledge of the policy. (Editing by Michael Perry)

