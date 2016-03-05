FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China sees 2016 fiscal deficit at 3 pct of GDP
#Market News
March 5, 2016 / 12:16 AM / 2 years ago

China sees 2016 fiscal deficit at 3 pct of GDP

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING, March 5 (Reuters) - China budgeted a 2016 deficit of 3 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), the Ministry of Finance said on Saturday in its work plan unveiled at the annual meeting of parliament.

The ministry said its 2016 national fiscal budget deficit will come in at 2.18 trillion yuan ($335.04 billion).

Financial markets were expecting the government to widen its expected deficit to 3-4 percent of GDP as it looks to spend more to support a slowing economy. The fiscal deficit to GDP ratio was budgeted at 2.3 percent in 2015.

The annual full meeting of China’s parliament, the National People’s Congress, is expected to draw around 3,000 delegates from all over China to pass bills, approve the budget and endorse personnel nominations. Topping the agenda will be a new five-year economic plan.

China had a wider fiscal deficit in 2015 than a year earlier as it jacked up spending to cushion an economic slowdown.

As activity slowed last year, government revenue grew by the smallest percentage in 27 years, the Finance Ministry has said.

Fiscal expenditure rose 15.8 percent in 2015 from 2014, while fiscal revenue grew 8.4 percent, leaving a deficit of 2.355 trillion yuan. ($1 = 6.5066 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Jake Spring and Judy Hua; Editing by Ed Davies)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
