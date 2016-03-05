FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China says to control expansion of coal output and coal-fired power
March 5, 2016

China says to control expansion of coal output and coal-fired power

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, March 5 (Reuters) - China will limit coal production and coal-fired power generation capacity this year, and keep total energy consumption under control, the country’s top economic planner said in a work report at the opening of the annual meeting of parliament.

The National Development & Reform Commission (NDRC) also said China will cut emissions of carbon dioxide for generating each unit of domestic output by 3.9 percent this year.

The pricing mechanism for oil products would be further improved, it said.

The government also plans to increase support to help turn around struggling steel and coal sectors. (Reporting by Adam Rose and Kathy Chen; Editing by Ed Davies)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
