10 months ago
China adopts controversial cybersecurity law- Xinhua
November 7, 2016 / 1:50 AM / 10 months ago

China adopts controversial cybersecurity law- Xinhua

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Nov 7 (Reuters) - China's parliament adopted a controversial cybersecurity law on Monday, the official Xinhua news agency said, a move likely to trigger concern from foreign governments, business communities and rights groups.

Xinhua did not give further details.

Overseas critics of the law say it threatens to shut foreign technology companies out of various sectors deemed "critical", and includes contentious requirements for data to be stored on servers located in China.

Reporting by Michael Martina; Editing by Michael Perry

