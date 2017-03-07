FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
March 7, 2017 / 1:32 AM / 5 months ago

China to strictly control local gov't debt quotas - finance minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, March 7 (Reuters) - China will strictly control local government debt quotas and step up checks on illegal debt guarantees, finance minister Xiao Jie said on Tuesday,

Government debt risks are generally under control, Xiao said at a news conference during the annual meeting of parliament.

The government will continue to improve the financing environment and push forward the standardisation of public-private partnership (PPP) projects, Xiao said. (Reporting by Elias Glenn, Writing by Kevin Yao; Editing by Kim Coghill)

