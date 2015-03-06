FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China fiscal policy to help avoid sharp growth slowdown-FinMin
March 6, 2015 / 2:40 AM / 3 years ago

China fiscal policy to help avoid sharp growth slowdown-FinMin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, March 6 (Reuters) - China must implement an expansionary fiscal policy this year to help prevent a sharp slowdown in the economy, Finance Minister Lou Jiwei said at a news conference on Friday.

Local governments will repay more than 100 billion yuan ($15.97 billion) in debt this year, Lou said at news conference held during the annual meeting of the National People’s Congress, the country’s parliament.

Lou is forging ahead with fiscal reforms in a bid to deal with the root cause of local government debt piles that have amounted to more than $3 trillion. ($1 = 6.2633 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Koh Gui Qing and Judy Hua; Editing by Kim Coghill)

