March 5, 2016 / 2:56 AM / 2 years ago

HIGHLIGHTS-China 5-yr plan targets 6.5 pct growth, services, 50 mln city jobs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING, March 5 (Reuters) - China's parliament, the
National People's Congress, opened its annual session on
Saturday.
    Following are highlights from the government's five-year
plan report.  
    
    FIVE-YEAR PLAN
    - To target average annual GDP growth at or above 6.5 pct
over next 5 years.
    - To increase services' contribution to economic growth.
    - To improve operation, management of forex reserves.
    - To improve structure of home supplies, main stable
operation of housing market.
    - To add at least 50 million jobs in cities by 2020.
    - To realise yuan convertibility on capital account in
orderly manner.
    - To allow more foreign investment into banking, insurance,
securities, elderly care sectors.
    - To scrap restrictions on foreign participation in services
including building design, accounting and auditing.
    - To complete second-phase strategic petroleum reserve (SPR)
stockpiling by 2020, boost natural gas, refined fuel reserves.
    - To cap energy consumption at 5 billion tonnes of standard
coal equivalent by 2020.
    - To cut energy intensity by 15 pct, carbon intensity 18 pct
by 2020.

 (Reporting by Jake Spring, Niu Shuping and Shao Xiaoyi; Editing
by Eric Meijer)

