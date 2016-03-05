HIGHLIGHTS-China 5-yr plan targets 6.5 pct growth, services, 50 mln city jobs

BEIJING, March 5 (Reuters) - China's parliament, the National People's Congress, opened its annual session on Saturday. Following are highlights from the government's five-year plan report. FIVE-YEAR PLAN - To target average annual GDP growth at or above 6.5 pct over next 5 years. - To increase services' contribution to economic growth. - To improve operation, management of forex reserves. - To improve structure of home supplies, main stable operation of housing market. - To add at least 50 million jobs in cities by 2020. - To realise yuan convertibility on capital account in orderly manner. - To allow more foreign investment into banking, insurance, securities, elderly care sectors. - To scrap restrictions on foreign participation in services including building design, accounting and auditing. - To complete second-phase strategic petroleum reserve (SPR) stockpiling by 2020, boost natural gas, refined fuel reserves. - To cap energy consumption at 5 billion tonnes of standard coal equivalent by 2020. - To cut energy intensity by 15 pct, carbon intensity 18 pct by 2020. (Reporting by Jake Spring, Niu Shuping and Shao Xiaoyi; Editing by Eric Meijer)