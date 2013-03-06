FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China c.bank to mop up FX flows with open market ops
#Chinese Labor Unrest
March 6, 2013 / 1:11 AM / 5 years ago

China c.bank to mop up FX flows with open market ops

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, March 6 (Reuters) - China will use open market operations, including purchase agreements and central bank bills, to mop up excess liquidity stemming from forex inflows, Yi Gang, deputy governor of the People’s Bank of China, said on Wednesday.

Yi added that the 13 percent target set for M2 money supply growth this year was appropriate.

Yi was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the annual gathering of China’s parliament, the National People’s Congress. (Reporting by Laura Yin and Jonathan Standing; Editing by Nick Edwards)

