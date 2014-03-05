FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China targets 17.5 pct fixed-asset investment growth in 2014 -NDRC
Sections
Featured
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
March 5, 2014 / 12:20 AM / 4 years ago

China targets 17.5 pct fixed-asset investment growth in 2014 -NDRC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, March 5 (Reuters) - China will target 17.5 percent annual growth in fixed-asset investment and 14.5 percent in retail sales growth in 2014, the country’s top economic planning agency said on Wednesday.

In a report unveiled at the annual parliament meeting, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) also said it targeted 7.5 percent growth in total trade in 2014. It will also ensure that property market controls are properly implemented.

China’s fixed-asset investment - a main growth driver - grew an annual 19.6 percent in 2013, while retail sales rose 11.3 percent. The economy expanded an annual 7.7 percent last year.

Reporting by Xiaoyi Shao and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Robert Birsel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.