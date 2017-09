BEIJING, March 7 (Reuters) - China’s M2 growth target of 13 percent this year is “appropriate”, Yi Gang, a central bank vice governor, said on Friday.

Yi made the comments on the sidelines of China’s annual parliament meeting.

China is targeting growth in the broad M2 money supply of 13 percent for 2014, Premier Li Keqiang said in his first work report on Wednesday, unchanged from last year’s target. (Reporting By Xie Heng, Shen Yan and Jonathan Standing)