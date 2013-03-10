FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China unveils government restructuring plans
#Chinese Labor Unrest
March 10, 2013 / 12:31 AM / in 5 years

China unveils government restructuring plans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, March 10 (Reuters) - China unveiled details of a government restructuring plan on Sunday, which will see the number of cabinet-level entities reduced by two, including the dissolving of the powerful Railways Ministry.

The government will also merge the Family Planning Commission with the Health Ministry, and strengthen the powers of the food and drug regulators, it said in a statement released during the on-going annual meeting of parliament. (Reporting by Michael Martina and Shen Yan; writing by Ben Blanchard, editing by Jonathan Standing)

