China Premier Li: central govt to give subsidies to help local govts cover pension obligations
March 16, 2016 / 3:20 AM / a year ago

China Premier Li: central govt to give subsidies to help local govts cover pension obligations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, March 16 (Reuters) - China’s Premier Li Keqiang said the central government will give subsidies to help local governments cover their pension obligations, noting that some localities are having difficulties in paying pensions.

The central government will ensure there are no problems with pension payments nationwide over the long term, Li said at a news conference on Wednesday at the end of the annual meeting of parliament. (Reporting by Jason Subler; Writing by Ryan Woo; Editing by Kim Coghill)

