BEIJING, March 13 (Reuters) - China’s war on pollution will be waged long-term, Premier Li Keqiang said on Thursday, amid concerns about widespread air and water pollution which have fuelled public discontent.

Li made the remarks at a press conference at the conclusion of the annual parliamentary session. (Reporting By Sui-Lee Wee, Ben Blanchard and Megha Rajagopalan; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)