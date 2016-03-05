China Premier Li says to lift over 10 million rural residents out of poverty

BEIJING, March 5 (Reuters) - China aims to lift more than 10 million rural residents out of poverty, Premier Li Keqiang said in remarks prepared for delivery at the opening of the country’s annual meeting of parliament on Saturday.

He also said China intends to increase its poverty alleviation funding by 43.4 percent.

China aims to build or upgrade 200,000 km (124,000 miles) of rural roads, and take measures to reduce excess food stockpiles, Li added. (Reporting By Jake Spring and Sue-Lin Wong; Editing by Ed Davies)