China's restructuring will not lead to mass layoffs - regulator
#Basic Materials
March 12, 2016 / 8:00 AM / a year ago

China's restructuring will not lead to mass layoffs - regulator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, March 12 (Reuters) - China’s economic restructuring will not lead to the kind of mass layoffs that took place in the 1990s, the country’s state assests regulator said on Saturday.

China will focus on mergers and restructuring, not bankruptcies, Xiao Yaqing, the head of the the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC), told a news conference.

Sources have told Reuters that China aims to lay off 5 million to 6 million state workers over the next two to three years as part of efforts to curb industrial overcapacity and pollution. (Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Sam Holmes)

