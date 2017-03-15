FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
China hopes to maintain stability in South China Sea - Premier Li
March 15, 2017 / 4:32 AM / 5 months ago

China hopes to maintain stability in South China Sea - Premier Li

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, March 15 (Reuters) - Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Wednesday that China hopes to maintain peace and stability in the South China Sea by pushing forward with negotiations for a code of conduct for rival claimants in the disputed waters.

Addressing a news conference at the end of the annual meeting of China's parliament, Li said China also hopes to see stability in the Asia-Pacific Region.

Reporting by Ryan Woo and Kevin Yao; Writing by Christian Shepherd; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

