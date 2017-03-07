FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hebei to close last 'zombie' steel mills in next two years - governor
March 7, 2017

Hebei to close last 'zombie' steel mills in next two years - governor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, March 7 (Reuters) - China's biggest steelmaking province, Hebei, will close its eight remaining "zombie" steel mills in the next two years, Governor Zhang Qingwei said on Tuesday at a briefing on the sidelines of parliament's annual meeting.

The province in the north of the country near the capital Beijing accounts for nearly a quarter of China's total steel output and has pledged to cut steel capacity by 31.17 million tonnes by 2017 and by 49.13 million tonnes by 2020. (Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Writing by Josephine Mason; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

