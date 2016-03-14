FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China transport minister says ride-hailing subsidies competitively unfair, not sustainable
Sections
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
U.S.
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 14, 2016 / 2:47 AM / a year ago

China transport minister says ride-hailing subsidies competitively unfair, not sustainable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, March 14 (Reuters) - China’s transport minister said on Monday that ride-hailing companies like Didi Kuaidi and U.S. firm Uber Technologies Inc subsidising discounts and supplementing driver wages was competitively unfair and not sustainable.

Those subsidies would not be sustainable in the long-term, said Yang Chuantang, speaking to reporters on the sidelines of China’s annual parliamentary session.

Companies like Didi Kuaidi and Uber are spending billions of dollars in heated competition, using investors’ money to fund discounts for users and drivers on their apps. (Reporting by Jake Spring; Writing by Paul Carsten; Editing by Michael Perry)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.