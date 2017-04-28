FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
China c.bank FX derivatives' short position falls to $12.09 bln at end-March
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 28, 2017 / 8:27 AM / 4 months ago

China c.bank FX derivatives' short position falls to $12.09 bln at end-March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, April 28 (Reuters) - Short foreign currency positions in forwards and futures versus the yuan held by China's central bank fell in March, the central bank said on Friday.

The People's Bank of China held $12.094 billion of such positions with commercial banks as of the end of March, compared with $33.8 billion a month earlier, official data showed.

The figure stood at $45.3 billion at the end of January.

Friday's data also showed that $550 million of short foreign currency positions were due to mature in up to one month.

China started to report the data early last year, following speculation that the central bank was using currency swaps and other derivatives to intervene in offshore forex markets to prop up its currency. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Sam Holmes)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.