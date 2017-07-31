China c.bank FX derivatives' short position unchanged at $6.04 bln at end-June

SHANGHAI, July 31 (Reuters) - China's central bank said on Monday that its holdings of short foreign currency positions in forwards and futures versus the yuan were unchanged in June.

The People's Bank of China held $6.044 billion of such positions with commercial banks as of the end of June, unchanged from one month earlier, official data showed.

China started to report the data early last year, following speculation the central bank was using currency swaps and other derivatives to intervene in offshore forex markets to prop up the yuan.

In June, the yuan strengthened 0.52 percent against the U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Richard Borsuk)