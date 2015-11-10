FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China c.bank says to continue improving macro-control efforts
November 10, 2015 / 12:33 PM / 2 years ago

China c.bank says to continue improving macro-control efforts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The central People’s Bank of China will keep improving its macro-control efforts as it promotes financial reform and opening up, state news agency Xinhua on Tuesday cited vice governor Yi Gang as saying.

The central bank “will continue to bring forth innovative and effective macro-control methods to maintain financial stability and further promote the readjustment of foreign exchange management to continue opening up”, he said, Xinhua said. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Nick Macfie)

