China central bank shuts down payment firm for fraud
#Financials
August 28, 2015 / 1:01 PM / 2 years ago

China central bank shuts down payment firm for fraud

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING, Aug 28 (Reuters) - China’s central bank has shut down a payments firm specializing in prepaid cards for misusing customers’ money, forging documents and operating beyond its scope, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) said in a posting on its website on Friday.

The PBOC said it revoked the license of Zhejiang Yi Shi Enterprise Management Services Co Ltd on Monday after discovering the fraudulent activity.

The incident exposes the risks inherent in opening up payment services to non-bank institutions as China liberalizes its financial system and could lead authorities to tighten regulations.

Some cards were unusable as a result of misappropriated funds at Yi Shi, which had held a payment business license since 2011, the PBOC said.

The central bank directed the company to raise funds to ensure that cards could still be used and said customers and business partners could resolve any losses through the court system.

The bank did not say the amount of money involved in the fraud.

The PBOC pledged in its statement to step up oversight and clean up the industry. (Reporting by Jake Spring; Editing by Robert Birsel)

