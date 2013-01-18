UPDATE 1-China c.bank announces more frequent open-market ops

* Primary dealers will be allowed to bid for reverse repos daily

* Previously limited to Monday, Wednesday

* Signal that c.bank preparing to increase frequency of open market ops - traders

* Increases flexibility in management of short-term money supply (Recasts following confirmation from PBOC)

By Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney

SHANGHAI, Jan 18 (Reuters) - China’s central bank will permit 12 primary dealers, including most large- and mid-sized Chinese banks, to bid for bond repurchase agreements on a short-term basis, it said on Friday, increasing the flexibility with which regulators manage short-term liquidity.

Up until now, primary dealers have only been permitted to bid for reverse repos on Mondays and Wednesdays, a day prior to regular weekly open market operations conducted by the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) on Tuesdays and Thursdays, when business is actually transacted.

Traders said the latest move will allow them to bid on a daily basis.

The PBOC, in a notice on its website, said the move would “improve the open market operation mechanism and increase the flexibility of open market operations”.

Traders told Reuters earlier on Friday that the development could signal a step toward increasing the frequency of open market operations.

It is also a step toward formalising the role of reverse repos as the main monetary policy tool to guide short-term rates, they said.

Reverse repos are short-term instruments that move cash in and out of the interbank system in periods between seven and 28 days.

Their systematic introduction in 2012 was accompanied by the obsolescence of longer-term tools like bills, which come in tenors between three months and three years. The central bank has also ceased issuing forward repos, that run between 28 and 91 days.

The shift allowed the central bank to keep rates low in the latter half of 2012 without reducing official interest rates or cutting banks reserve requirement ratios, both of which inject long-term money which Beijing fears could cause inflation.

In June 2012, the PBOC began using official rates for reverse repos, in particular the seven-day rate, to informally guide short-term domestic interest rate expectations, similar to how the U.S. Federal Reserve and other central banks manage their money rates.

The PBOC is also developing the Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (SHIBOR), which surveys rates offered by market-makers, as a wider benchmark for interest rates, but traders say the tool is not yet mature given the enduring dominance of giant state-owned banks in the interbank market.

Below is a list of the 12 dealers approved by the PBOC to bid for the repos:

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC)

China Construction Bank

Agricultural Bank of China

Bank of China

China Development Bank

Bank of Communications

China CITIC Bank

China Merchants Bank

China Everbright Bank

China Minsheng Bank

Industrial Bank

Shanghai Pudong Development Bank