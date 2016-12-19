FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
China c.bank to include off-balance sheet WMPs in assessing banks' risk-sources
December 19, 2016 / 9:43 AM / 8 months ago

China c.bank to include off-balance sheet WMPs in assessing banks' risk-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Dec 19 (Reuters) - China's central bank will include the off-balance sheet wealth management business in its so-called Macro Prudential Assessment (MPA) risk-tool starting in the first quarter of next year, sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) also urged financial institutions to strengthen liquidity management and keep next year's lending growth at a "rational and appropriate" pace, the sources said.

PBOC could not give immediate comment. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and John Ruwitch; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

