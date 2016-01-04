FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China c.bank lends 135 mln yuan via standing lending facility in Dec
January 4, 2016

China c.bank lends 135 mln yuan via standing lending facility in Dec

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Jan 4 (Reuters) - China’s central bank said on Monday it had extended 135 million yuan ($20.66 million) of loans to local financial institutions under a standing lending facility (SLF) in December.

The new loans are intended to inject cash into the banking system to support the economy, the People’s Bank of China said in a statement on its website.

The total outstanding amount of such lending facility loans was 40 million yuan at end-December, the central bank said.

The PBOC cut the lending rate for such loans on Nov. 19. The new overnight rate is now 2.75 percent and the seven-day rate is 3.25 percent, effective from Nov. 20.

$1 = 6.5340 Chinese yuan Reporting By Winni Zhou and Sue-Lin Wong; Editing by Himani Sarkar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
