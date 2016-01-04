China c.bank lends 135 mln yuan via standing lending facility in Dec

BEIJING, Jan 4 (Reuters) - China’s central bank said on Monday it had extended 135 million yuan ($20.66 million) of loans to local financial institutions under a standing lending facility (SLF) in December.

The new loans are intended to inject cash into the banking system to support the economy, the People’s Bank of China said in a statement on its website.

The total outstanding amount of such lending facility loans was 40 million yuan at end-December, the central bank said.

The PBOC cut the lending rate for such loans on Nov. 19. The new overnight rate is now 2.75 percent and the seven-day rate is 3.25 percent, effective from Nov. 20.