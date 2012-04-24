FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China may allow tax-deferrable pensions this year -paper
April 24, 2012 / 1:10 AM / in 5 years

China may allow tax-deferrable pensions this year -paper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, April 24 (Reuters) - Shanghai may launch a tax-deferrable pension pilot program later this year, potentially generating 10 billion yuan ($1.59 billion) in additional insurance premium incomes annually in China’s commercial hub, the Shanghai Securities News reported on Tuesday, citing unidentified sources.

China’s four listed insurers - China Life Insurance Co Ltd , Ping An Insurance (Group) Co of China Ltd , China Pacific Insurance Group and New China Life Insurance Co will participate in the programme, the newspaper said.

The scheme is expected to be expanded nationwide, potentially generating more than 100 billion yuan in additional premium incomes every year, the paper said.

Tax-deferrable pension policies are a type of commercial insurance that allows policy buyers to defer tax payments until they begin receiving pension payouts.

The scheme would be a boon to Chinese life insurers who are struggling amid volatile stock markets and slower growth in premium incomes. ($1 = 6.3088 yuan) (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Fayen Wong; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)

