China's CNPC sees more investment in Peru after Petrobras deal

LIMA, May 27 (Reuters) - The China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) expects to invest at least $2 billion in Peru over the next 10 years, after having recently bought Petrobras’ assets in the country, a top CNPC executive told Reuters on Tuesday.

“We are looking for more opportunities in Peru, to acquire companies or to participate in the bidding of oil fields,” Gong Bencai, head of CNPC’s Latin America division, said in an interview at CNPC’s Lima offices. (Reporting by Patricia Velez and Marco Aquino; Editing by Ken Wills)