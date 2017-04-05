FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-China CIC, Canada's Brookfield acquire Petrobras pipeline unit
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
April 5, 2017
April 5, 2017 / 5:16 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-China CIC, Canada's Brookfield acquire Petrobras pipeline unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, April 5 (Reuters) - China's sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corp said it has joined hands with Canada's Brookfield Asset Management Inc in acquiring 90 percent of a natural gas pipeline unit from Brazil's state oil firm Petrobras.

* The investor group includes other institutional investor, and the pipeline unit is called Nova Transportadora do Sudeste S.A., CIC stated on its website on Wednesday

* Reuters reported last September that Petrobras agreed to sell 90 percent of its natural gas pipeline unit to a group of investors for $5.2 billion

Reporting by Chen Aizhu

