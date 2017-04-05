BRIEF-China CIC, Canada's Brookfield acquire Petrobras pipeline unit

BEIJING, April 5 (Reuters) - China's sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corp said it has joined hands with Canada's Brookfield Asset Management Inc in acquiring 90 percent of a natural gas pipeline unit from Brazil's state oil firm Petrobras.

* The investor group includes other institutional investor, and the pipeline unit is called Nova Transportadora do Sudeste S.A., CIC stated on its website on Wednesday

* Reuters reported last September that Petrobras agreed to sell 90 percent of its natural gas pipeline unit to a group of investors for $5.2 billion