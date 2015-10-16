China's largest paraxylene plant in test runs, imports fuel oil -industry sources

BEIJING, Oct 16 (Reuters) - A private Chinese firm is carrying out test runs at the country’s largest plant to produce paraxylene, a chemical used to make polyester fibre and plastics, and is emerging as a major importer of fuel oil, industry sources said on Friday.

Shenzhen-listed Rongsheng Petrochemical Co Ltd in August started trial operations at a 2-million tonne per year paraxylene facility in the eastern city of Ningbo, according to two sources with direct knowledge of Rongsheng’s oil trade.

They added that the company had been shipping in fuel oil supplied by global firms such as Royal Dutch Shell, BP and trader Mercuria.

The plant could absorb up to 4 million tonnes of fuel oil a year once operating fully, according to estimates from the two sources.

A Rongsheng official declined to confirm the start-up, but pointed to a company release on Sept. 1 which referred to “the facility’s test operations being on schedule”.

Some industry experts have defended the safety of the production of paraxylene, often referred to as PX, as public opposition to new petrochemical plants threatens to disrupt expansion plans by state giants such as Sinopec Corp.

Rongsheng’s quiet launch of the Ningbo plant comes after Dragon Aromatics, another independently-run petrochemical producer, was forced to shutter its large PX facility in Fujian province after a fire in April.

The Ningbo plant processes fuel oil into naphtha through a process called hydrocracking, and then feeds naphtha into an aromatics facility to make PX. The plant includes technology from U.S. firm UOP, a unit of Honeywell International, according to a stock exchange filing.

Rongsheng Petrochemical is controlled by Zhejiang Rongsheng Holding Group, a private firm that started as a small polyester maker before expanding into petrochemicals and real estate, with assets worth over 50 billion yuan ($7.86 billion), according to the group’s website.

The group also operates three large Chinese plants that churn out purified terephthalic acid, or PTA, that uses PX as feedstock to make polyester fibre, a sector now in oversupply after China started several large-scale plants.

China is the world’s largest producer and consumer of PX and polyester, vital for its textile industry which accounted for around 12 percent of the country’s total exports last year, according to Chinese customs.