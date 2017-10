BEIJING, March 1 (Reuters) - PetroChina plans to shut down a 120,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) crude distillation unit at its largest Dalian refinery for maintenance from around March 25 to the end of April, an industry source said on Thursday.

The maintenance will also include a 3.0 million tonne-per-year (tpy) fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) unit, the source said. (Reporting by Judy Hua and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)