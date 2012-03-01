UPDATE 1-PetroChina Dalian to shut CDU, FCC from late March

* 120,000 bpd CDU, 3 mln tpy FCC to close late March-end April

* March crude runs down from Feb, gasoline exports largely steady

* April crude runs and gasoline exports to fall sharply (Adds details)

BEIJING, March 1 (Reuters) - PetroChina Co Ltd plans to shut down a 120,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) crude distillation unit at its largest Dalian refinery for maintenance from about March 25 to the end of April, an industry source said on Thursday.

The maintenance would also include a 3-million-tonne-per-year (tpy) fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) unit, the source said, adding that crude runs in Dalian would fall to about 275,500 bpd in March from 339,800 bpd last month as a result.

The source said gasoline exports from the refinery in March would be close to February exports of about 90,000 tonnes, but crude runs and gasoline exports would fall sharply in April due to the maintenance, the source added.

Asia’s gasoline supplies have been tight because of strong demand from Southeast Asia. Indonesia is expected to import high volumes of gasoline in March, after a record high 9.5 million barrels of 88-octane gasoline in February. (Reporting by Judy Hua in BEIJING and Seng Li Peng in SINGAPORE; Editing by Chris Lewis)