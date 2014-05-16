FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PetroChina overseas operations chief Bo Qiliang under investigation - company source
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 16, 2014 / 2:05 PM / 3 years ago

PetroChina overseas operations chief Bo Qiliang under investigation - company source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, May 16 (Reuters) - PetroChina’s overseas operations chief Bo Qiliang is under official investigation after being removed from his post, a company source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Earlier on Friday, PetroChina said in a filing with the Shanghai Stock Exchange that Bo had left his post due to a change in job role, but did not give a reason.

Bo will be replaced by Lu Gongxun, the former head of PetroChina in Kazakhstan.

PetroChina spokesman Mao Zefeng reiterated the stock exchange statement but declined further comment when asked by Reuters.

Reporting by Charlie Zhu and Michael Martina; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.