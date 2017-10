BEIJING, March 7 (Reuters) - A new 200,000-barrel-per-day refinery currently being constructed by PetroChina in southwest China’s Sichuan province is expected to start trial production in December, a local government official said on Wednesday.

The official was speaking on the sidelines of the annual session of China’s parliament, the National People’s Congress. (Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Ken Wills)