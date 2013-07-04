FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China probes British drugmaker GSK - report
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
July 4, 2013 / 5:36 AM / 4 years ago

China probes British drugmaker GSK - report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, July 4 (Reuters) - China’s top economic planning agency has opened an investigation into pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline Plc’s operations in China, an official newspaper reported on Thursday, as foreign firms come under pressure from Beijing for possible price-fixing.

The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) has begun a survey on production costs at 60 firms, including Britain’s GlaxoSmithKline and 10 China-listed firms, the official Securities Daily said.

The investigation could focus on the difference in prices of imported products sold by foreign firms, such as GlaxoSmithKline, in China compared with those in other markets, the paper said citing unidentified sources.

The NDRC did not reply to a request from Reuters for more details.

Officials at GlaxoSmithKline could not be immediately reached for comment.

The NDRC is also investigating into possible price-fixing and anti-competitive behaviour by five instant milk powder makers, including Swiss food company Nestle and French rival Danone.

In response, Nestle and Danone said on Wednesday they were cutting the price of infant formula milk in China.

The NDRC probe into GlaxoSmithKline comes as high-level Chinese staff at the firm are being investigated by police in the south-central Chinese city of Changsha on suspicion of economic crimes.

Changsha police have not provided any further details about the investigation.

A GSK spokeswoman in London said investigations by Chinese authorities into the firm’s operations in China were ongoing, but added it was unclear what the investigations were about.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.